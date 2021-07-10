Intensifying campaign against 'terrorist-friendly' employees in the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government has sacked 11 employees including two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's self-styled 'supreme commander' Sayeed Salahuddin.

These employees have been terminated from service under sub-clause (c) of the provision of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India in the interest of the nation.

The designated committee constituted to single-out terror friendly employees in the Union Territory of J&K, has recommended termination of these in its meeting.

Terminated employees including two sons of Sayeed Salahuddin

Giving details about the employees terminated from service, official sources said that two sons of Sayeed Salahuddin namely Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf. Intelligence agencies have established their involvement in terror funding.

An orderly of ITI, Kupwara who was an overground worker of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was also terminated. He was providing information to the terrorists about the movement of security forces, abetting and harbouring terrorists to carry out activities in a clandestine manner.

Two teachers both from the Anantnag district also terminated for participating, supporting, and propagating the secessionist ideology of Jamat-Islami (JeI) and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM).

Out of the 11 employees dismissed, four are from Anantnag, three from Budgam, one each from Baramulla, Srinagar, Pulwama, and Kupwara. Out of these, four were working in the Education Department, two in Jammu Kashmir Police, and one each in Agriculture, Skill Development, Power, SKIMS, and Health Departments.

Terminated cop himself attacked security forces

According to reports, one police constable, who was among 11 terminated employees, was himself involved in executing terror activities. Despite being in the police, the dismissed constable used to carry out terror attacks on security forces in different parts of Kashmir Valley, taking undue advantage of his position in the police.

An Inspector of the Power Development Department (PDD) has been found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found traveling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition, and explosives in January last year.

Earlier teacher, naib-tehsildar were dismissed from service

In the month of April this year, the Lieutenant Governor's administration had sacked a naib-Tehsildar, Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was also involved in anti-India activities.

Earlier Idress Jan, a teacher was dismissed from service under sub-clause (c) of the provision of clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

What is Article 311?

Article 311 of the Constitution of India empowers the government to dismiss an employee on the basis of inquiry report. Since April this year, the J&K government has dismissed 15 employees under this Act. Some employees have challenged this termination in the courts.

Invoking this Article, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier dismissed Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh from services "in the 'interest of the security of the state."

Two teachers namely Bashir Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh of Village Dildar Batpora in Karnah area of Kupwara, Teacher in the Education Department, Mohammad Yousuf Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie of Trich Kupwara, also Teacher in Education Department and Abdul Bari Naik, Assistant Professor, Geography, Government Degree College, Women, Udhampur were dismissed under the same article.

A panel constituted to single-out 'terrorist-friendly' employees

Amid reports that terror groups managed infiltration of their cadre into administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government, on April 21 this year, had announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize government employees with links to activities that pose threat to national security.

The SFT is headed by J&K's intelligence chief, who served for a decade in the Research and Analysis Wing before returning to J&K. The panel has been assigned the job to compile records of such employees and refer the same to the committee already constituted in the month of July 2020. The panel has also engaged other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for identifying such other employees.