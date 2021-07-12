Continue its raids in Kashmir Valley for the second successive day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three terrorists of ISIS in the Voice of Hind (VoH) case.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, and Rameez Ahmad Lone. They were nabbed for conspiracy of the terrorist group ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent Jihad against the Indian State.

Premises of arrested persons raided, incriminating material recovered

The NIA had earlier conducted searches at the premises of the arrested accused and recovered a large number of incriminating documents, multiple digital devices, and T-shirts with the ISIS logo. Preliminary examination of the seized material and examination of the accused persons revealed that they were active cadres of ISIS and have been using cyberspace to propagate inciting material by the online magazine (VoH).

Started on Sunday raids continue for 24 hours

The NIA, with the help of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has started raids at several places in Kashmir Valley on Sunday. The raids were conducted in ten different locations in Anantnag, Srinagar, Awantipora, and Baramulla. Nine suspects were held on Sunday and three were formally arrested on Monday.

Raids were conducted in the Nawabazar area of Srinagar, Anantnag, and Baramulla. Sleuths also raided a Darul Uloom located in Nawabazar in Srinagar and conducted searches. Some important documents, a laptop were seized on the spot and its chairman Adnaan Ahmad Nadvi son of Noor Din Bhat, a resident of Hawal was arrested by NIA for further investigation.

Arrested persons were radicalizing youth

According to the official communique, the accused were arrested in connection with the conspiracy of the terrorist organization ISIS to radicalize and recruit impressionable youth in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State.

"ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS-related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members to the fold of ISIS", an official spokesman said, adding, "In this connection, an India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'the Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalize impressionable youth".

Related