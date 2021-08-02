Amid repeated intrusion of Pakistan-controlled drones in highly sensitive installations of the Jammu region, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) White knight Corps on Monday chaired a meeting to review the intelligence and coordination between security, administration, and intelligence agencies. Top officials of the Indian Army, Civil Administration, and Paramilitary Forces, and Intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

"While chairing the meeting GOC appreciated the synergy of effort achieved by the Indian Army, security forces, and civil administration. He expressed confidence and satisfaction over efforts in negating multifarious threats," said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence)

High-alert in Jammu after two suspects in Army uniform run away

High-alert has been sounded in Jammu after two unidentified persons donning the Army fatigues fled the scene after being intercepted by an Armyman at a barber's shop at highly sensitive Jammu Railway Station.

Reports said that on Monday evening two persons appeared at a barbershop in Mangal Market in the vicinity of Jammu Railway Station, seemingly to get their hair trimmed.

On drawing suspicion about their appearance, an Army person present at the shop asked the duo to show their identity cards. The duo, however, fled the scene soon after.

Senior police officers have rushed to the spot, and a manhunt has been subsequently launched in and around the peripheries of Mangal Market to nab the suspected duo.

Terrorists earlier attacked Jammu Railway Station

Jammu-the highly sensitive railway station of North India has been the target of terrorists in the past. A high alert has been sounded and trains are being thoroughly checked and passengers frisked. In 2004, four security personnel were killed and 14 injured after terrorists attacked the railway station. Every day, thousands of Vaishno Devi pilgrims reach Jammu by train.

Four drones again spotted in Samba district

There has been no let-up in the movement of drones with four flying machines against spotted hovering over the Bari Brahmana and surrounding areas during the intervening night of August 1 and 2.

Reports said that four drones were spotted flying over Bari Brahmana, Birpur, and Bishnah road, all falling under the jurisdiction of Bari Brahamana Police Station in Samba district. SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said four flying objects, suspected to be drones were spotted flying over the Bari Brahamana area. He said that cops are monitoring the situation.