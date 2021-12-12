A day after a cowardly attack on unarmed cops in north Kashmir's Bandipora area, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that lone Pakistani terrorist was involved in the incident.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that lone Pakistani terrorist was involved in carrying out the attack in Bandipora.

A video has also gone viral on social media in which one terrorist was seen running away after firing. This video was footage of a CCTV camera.

Quoting IGP, a Kashmir-based news agency reported that a single Pakistani terrorist came and fired upon the driver and one PSO of SHO but couldn't snatch the weapon due to retaliation by the second PSO.

IGP said that a single Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) carried an attack on Friday. However, two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have facilitated the Pakistan terrorist.

Cops received vital clues about Friday's terror attack: DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday said that cops have received vital clues about Friday's terror attack in which two cops were killed.

"Those involved in the incident will be brought to justice", DGP said and asserted that police have already launched an operation to track down those involved in killing two cops. He said that terrorists are looking for soft targets to create a disturbance and fear psychosis.

"Every attempt of anti-national elements to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the Union Territory would be firmly dealt with", he asserted and added that police will continue to work to counter anti-terror operations in the Valley.

About the number of terrorists and OGWs active in north Kashmir, he said the number of terrorists was less than what it used to be in the past.

DGP visits families of killed cops

DGP Dilbag Singh accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar, DIG North Kashmir, SP Sopore and other senior police officers of the district visited families of cops who were killed in the Friday terror attack.

The DGP consoled the family and expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families while praying for eternal peace of the departed soul. He assured that every support would be provided to the family of the martyrs.

Two cops namely selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz Ahmed were killed in a terror attack in the Gulshan Chowk area of Bandipora on Friday evening.