In a big success, security forces on Wednesday killed a dreaded terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorist was given adequate opportunity to surrender but he resorted to indiscriminate firing on the security forces.

The killed terrorist was involved in many terror incidents in different parts of Kashmir Valley. According to police, a terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an overnight encounter at Uzrampathri area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar a resident of Shopian. Dar had joined terror ranks in 2017 and was involved in many militancy-related incidents.

Search operation started on Tuesday evening

According to reports, during the intervening night of 14 and 15 December, a joint search operation was launched by J&K Police, the Army, and CRPF in village Uzrampathri of Pulwama. The operation was launched after getting specific information about the presence of terrorists.

During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorist got ascertained, he was given repeated opportunities to surrender; however, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Heff-Shrimal Shopian.

Killed terrorist was 'A+ Categorized terrorist

The killed was categorized as 'A+' category because he was involved in many terror crimes including an attack on a minority guard in the year 2018 at Zainapora Shopian, in which four police personnel were martyred.

He was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Pertinently, the killed terrorist was active since 2017 and involved in several terror crime cases.

He was also involved in the killing of a girl namely Ishrat Muneer daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat resident of Dangerpora Pulwama in February 2019. He was involved in the killing of a labourer from Punjab namely Charnajeet son of Hans Raj resident of Fazila Punjab and injured others in October 2019 when they were loading apple boxes in a vehicle in the Zainapora area of Shopian. Besides he was also instrumental in luring the gullible youth to join terrorist ranks.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK rifle along with three magazines were also recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.