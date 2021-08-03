Buoyed over the elimination of the most wanted dreaded terrorist and the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack Abu Saifullah alias 'Lamboo', the Jammu and Kashmir on Monday released a list of ten "wanted" terrorists active in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

As per police, these terrorists are responsible for carrying out terror activities in the Valley and recruiting gullible youth in terror groups. Among the "wanted", most of them are the longest surviving terrorists.

"Top 10 targets: Old terrorists - Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. New terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mushtaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah," IGP Kashmir tweeted.

Dreaded LeT self-styled commander tops the list

Self-styled commander of Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, Salim Parray of Hajin area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district is on the top of the wanted list of terrorists.

Active for the last four years, Parray has escaped several gunfights in the Hajin area and its adjoining areas. He is accused of several civilian killings in the area. Parrey also allegedly helped foreign terrorists to establish a base in Hajin, which was once a stronghold of the Ikhwans.

The 'operational head' of the LeT Yousuf Kantroo alias Isseh Kantur, is at the second number of the most wanted list. He is the mastermind and planner of terror attacks in Kashmir Valley. He is also responsible for recruiting youth from central Kashmir.

Ashraf Moulvi, the oldest terrorist, also figures in the list

The 55-year-old Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Moulvi is also figured in the most wanted list. Moulvi was made 'operational commander' of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit after the killing of Riyaz Naikoo. He was later removed as operational commander and replaced by Zubair Wani, an M-Phil drop-out, who is also figured in the list.

According to media reports, Abbas Sheikh, who is at the third spot on the list, is one of the oldest surviving terrorists active in Kashmir Valley. Sheikh, in his late 40s, is a recycled terrorist and was previously affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit before switching loyalties to newly-formed The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be the frontal group of the LeT last year.

"His sister Naseema Banoo was arrested by the police last year in June from south Kashmir's Kulgam district under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Several members of the Sheikh family, including his two brothers and nephews, have been killed in terrorism. They all had joined terrorist groups at one point or the other."

90 terrorists, majority from LeT outfit, eliminated this year

Ninety terrorists, the majority of them belong to Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed this year so far in Kashmir Valley.

According to the police, 51 terrorists of LeT, 20 from Hizbul-Mujahideen, eight from Jash-e-Mohammad, six from Al-Bard, three from AGuH, and two from ISJK were killed during this period.

"There were 1,394 law and order incidents from August 2017-July 2019 in which 27 civilians and four police or security forces personnel were killed," a local news agency reported, quoting police sources.