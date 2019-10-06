Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has surpassed Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office in 5 days and beaten the first weekend collection record of superstar Salman Khan's Bharat.

Riding on huge hype, War was released in 4,000 across domestic market on Wednesday, it took box office by the storm and went on to become the biggest opener of all time. But the film witnessed a steep decline of over 50 percent on Thursday and its collection declined further on Friday. Many were shocked to see the response for the film.

But War has sprung up and gone on to show decent growth on its collection at the domestic box office on Saturday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #War witnesses massive growth on Day 4 [Sat]... Will put up superb numbers today [Sun] as well... Trending better than #Bharat, which also enjoyed a 5-day *extended* weekend."

War has collected Rs 28.70 crore net at the Indian box office on Friday, taking its four-day total to Rs 228.85 crore. Taran Adarsh added, "#War #Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr #India biz. ⭐️ Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1."

War has inched closer to the benchmark set by Bharat, which minted Rs 150.10 crore net in its opening weekend. Taran tweeted, "#Bharat - released on Wed [#Eid] - hit ₹ 150 cr in its 5-day *extended* weekend... The #SalmanKhan film got the additional push due to #Eid festivities in its opening days... #War is expected to surpass 5-day *extended* weekend of #Bharat by a margin, despite lower screen count."

The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer needs to collect Rs 21.25 crore net to beat the record of Bharat. Early trends show that War has shown massive growth in its collection on Sunday, as it is a holiday. As you are reading this article, the movie has already raked in that much-needed amount.

As per trends, War is likely to collect a total of Rs 35-38 crore net at the Indian box office on Sunday and its first weekend total will be Rs 166.85 crore net in the domestic market. Sumit Kadel, a film trade observer, tweeted, "#WAR Sunday starts with a ROARING occupancy, advance sale for the entire day is looking simply brilliant. ₹ 35-38 cr Sunday on cards."

War has all the chances of making good collections for the next two weeks, as it has no big competitors. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "So what does the future hold for #War?⭐️ Biz should grow on Tue [#Dussehra]. ⭐️ Biz on Wed is pivotal, since the trending will demonstrate how strongly it will sustain till #Diwali... Of course, lack of major opposition [till #HouseFull4 arrives] is a bonus. #India biz."