The movie Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been having a superb run at the box office as the film's collection crossed Rs 100 crore in just four days. Bharat has now completed first weekend at the commercial circuits with equally fantastic collection on day 5 (Sunday).

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat had started off with a phenomenal box office collection of Rs 42.30 crore at the domestic market on its opening day. Being an Eid release, it turned out to be Salman's biggest opener of all time.

Continuing the momentum, Bharat made an earning of Rs 31 crore on its second day. Although it had witnessed a sharp fall in its collection on Friday, it still managed to earn Rs 22.20 crore, thereby missing the century mark by just an inch.

Bharat surpassed the first milestone on Saturday as it collected Rs 26.70 crore, and took the total to Rs 122.20 crore at the Indian box office. The movie made more or less similar business on its day 5 as well.

Although it was expected to witness big jump on Sunday in its collection, India's second World Cup match affected its evening show business. With screen count of 4,700 across India, Bharat collected Rs 28 crore (approximately) at the domestic market on day 5, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff among others. Based on Korean film Ode To My Father, Bharat is set on the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition.