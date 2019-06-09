After taking a record-breaking start at the box office, Bharat has now crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in just four days of its release.

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial had witnessed maximum footfalls on Eid day which helped skyrocket Bharat day 1 collection. The movie had earned Rs 42.30 crore on Wednesday but it witnessed huge dip for two consecutive days.

Though Thursday was a working day, Bharat still managed to collect a whopping Rs 31 crore. However, the movie's business went downhill on Friday and earned almost 50 per cent compared to Bharat's first day collection. On day 3, it collected Rs 22.20 crore taking the 3-day collection to Rs 95.50 crore falling just a few crore short of crossing Rs 100 crore mark.

The movie, however, showed a substantial growth across the country on Saturday and earned Rs 30 crore (approximately) on day 4, according to early estimates.

Released across 4,700 screens in India and 1,300 screens overseas, Bharat is expected to make Rs 150 crore in its opening weekend. It remains to be seen if the movie manages to maintain the pace at the box office and zooms past Rs 300 crore adding another feather to Salman, Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar's cap.

Bharat also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Tabu and others.