Bharat may have taken off to a record breaking start by collecting Rs 42.30 crore at the Indian box office but it looks like Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar are not fully convinced with how the movie has shaped up. The actor-director duo reportedly got into a heated argument over the film's length.

According to a report in Mid-Day, "Ali had trimmed 12 minutes but Salman felt another 15 minutes were dispensable." The two had a massive showdown over the issue and Salman reportedly asked Ali to leave his home.

It looks like Salman seems to be worried about Bharat's fate at the box office after his previous two Eid releases - Tubelight and Race 3 - failed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Unlike Tubelight and Race 3, Bharat has received mixed reviews. While a certain of audience and critics found Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer entertaining and engrossing, the other section felt the movie fell short of expectations considering the immense buzz around it.

Meanwhile, Ali is ecstatic over Bharat's humongous opening day collection becoming the highest opener ever for him and Salman Khan.

"We always wanted to make a film for the entire country to come and celebrate the spirit of Eid and the first day only validates our intent and effort to make a film that India can be truly entertained by," Ali said on the huge opening of Bharat.

He further added, "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with Bharat and I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."