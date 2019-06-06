Salman Khan's film Bharat released on June 5 on the festive occasion of Eid. The film has given the superstar the biggest opening of his 30-year Bollywood career, and he couldn't be happier. But there is something about Bharat the film that has made Salman Khan "happiest and proudest". Read on to know what it is.

The Bharat opening day box office collection has broken many records and the film could be the biggest blockbuster of 2019 if it overtakes the overall collections of Vicky Kaushal's film Uri and Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's Total Dhamaal. At Rs 42.3 crore, Bharat is the biggest opener for Salman Khan, ahead of his movie Sultan (2016) that fetched him Rs 36.54 crore.

On the second day of Bharat's release in theatres, Salman Khan has thanked fans for giving him the "biggest opening of his career", but also informed that it is something else about the film that has brought him more happiness and made him proud.

Salman Khan said on Twitter, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat".

Salman Khan is feeling proud and happy that people stood up for the Indian national anthem Jana Gana Mana when he sings it in Bharat, something which viewers also did in Aamir Khan's Dangal when it's played in the end after India's win in wrestling. In Bharat, the national anthem we should inform you, has only been used for effect and to bring in the nationalistic feel that is so much in trend these days.

Take a look at the nine biggest openers of Salman Khan at the box office.

Rank Movie Release Collection 1 Bharat 2019 42.30 2 Sultan 2016 36.54 3 Ek Tha Tiger 2012 32.93 4 Race 3 2018 29.17 5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 27.25 6 Bodyguard 2011 21.60 7 Kick 2014 26.40 8 Tubelight 2017 21.15 9 Dabangg 2010 14.50

Bharat is still at No.3 as far as opening box office collections go, behind Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year (2014). Take a look.

Rank Movie Release Collection 1 Thugs Of Hindostan 08 Nov 2018 52.25 2 Happy New Year 24 Oct 2014 44.97 3 Bharat 5 June 2019 42.30 4 Baahubali 2 28 Apr 2017 41.00 5 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 12 Nov 2015 40.35 6 Sultan 06 Jul 2016 36.54 7 Dhoom 3 20 Dec 2013 36.22 8 Sanju 29 Jun 2018 34.75 9 Tiger Zinda Hai 22 Dec 2017 34.10 10 Chennai Express 09 Aug 2013 33.12

