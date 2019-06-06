Salman Khan's Bharat has taken the Indian box office by a storm on the first day. The movie has set four major collection records in the domestic market on its opening day.

Bharat had a huge hype generated by its promos. The distributors released the film in over 4,700 screens in the domestic market to capture the massive Salmania. The hype helped it register good advance booking. But it had a tough opposition from the much-hyped cricket match between India and South Africa at Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC19). Many were sceptic about its first day collections.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer opened to massive response in the morning shows. The word of mouth boosted its collection the afternoon and evening shows. Bharat witnessed unprecedented footfalls in both multiplexes and single screens in metros and non-metros across East, West, North and South.

The result of this rage is that Bharat has gone on to set four big collection records at the domestic box office on the first day. Here are the historical benchmark.

1 Bharat has collected Rs 42.30 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. It has become the biggest opener for Salman Khan, beating the records of Sultan, which held the top record with its collection of Rs 36.54 crore net in the domestic market.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Salmania grips the nation... #Bharat storms the BO... Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar's #TigerZindaHai [₹ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 36.54 cr]... Wed ₹ 42.30 cr. India biz."

2 Bharat has smashed the opening day records of multi-starrer Bollywood movie Kalank and Akshay Kumar's Kesari in the domestic market and gone on to become the biggest opener of 2019. Here are the top 5 movies of the year.

Rank Movie Release Collection 1 Bharat Wednesday 42.30 2 Kalank Wednesday 21.60 3 Kesari Thursday 21.06 4 GullyBoy Thursday 19.40 5 Total Dhamaal Friday 16.50

3 It is known that Eid is one of few biggest occasions for Bollywood filmmakers to release their movies. Interestingly, Salman Khan has ruled this occasion for the last decade. Now, Bharat has emerged as the biggest opener during this festival. Here are the top movies all of which belongs to Salman Khan.

Rank Movie Release Collection 1 Bharat 2019 42.30 2 Sultan 2016 36.54 3 Ek Tha Tiger 2012 32.93 4 Race 3 2018 29.17 5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 27.25 6 Bodyguard 2011 21.60 7 Kick 2014 26.40 8 Tubelight 2017 21.15 9 Dabangg 2010 14.50

4 Bharat has shattered the historical record of Baahubali 2 (Hindi version alone) and become the third biggest opener of all time after Thugs Of Hindostan and Happy New Year. Here are the top 10 films.