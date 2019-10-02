Rating War

When two power-house actors come together in a high-octane action thriller that is blessed with impressive stunts and visuals, the result has to be excellent. War is one such film that keeps you hooked and entertained all throughout.

STORYLINE

Major Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) gets the job to trace out India's biggest threat, Ilyasi before the latter executes his big plan against the country. Colonel Luthra (Ashutosh Rana) suggests Captain Khalid (Tiger Shroff) to be a part of Kabir's team, but the Major is hesitant as Khalid's father was a traitor, who was killed by none other than Kabir.

However, it does not take much long for Khalid to prove his combating skills and his loyalty towards the nation, following which he becomes Kabir's most trusted man. As the soldiers fight hard to accomplish their mission, a lot of betrayals and twists come ahead.

Eventually, something happens that makes Kabir go against his own team, and that is when "war" between him and Khalid begins. Nonetheless, several more interesting twists and developments happen, which we cannot reveal here.

PERFORMANCES

Hrithik Roshan is the USP of the movie. It is difficult to take eyes off from him in each frame. His onscreen charisma is just unmissable. On the other hand, it is also Tiger Shroff's best performance to date. You will get to see a completely new avatar of the actor in War towards the climax of the movie.

Vaani Kapoor (Naina) as Kabir's love interest has a small role but a significant one. She does her part well too. Other supporting casts including Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka also add value to the film.

POSITIVES

War's best part is its action sequences. The movie has some stunning action sequences and stunts. Hrithik and Tiger appeared to be tailor-made to pull off such stunts. Cinematography is also very impressive.

The twists and turns in the film leave you to wonder what is going to come next. There are only two songs, and both of them are good.

NEGATIVES

There are a few bloopers that may appear silly, but those are obvious in showcasing such larger-than-life characters and stories. The film could have been a little shorter. Editing too could have been better.

VERDICT

War is all in all a highly entertaining action thriller. Hrithik and Tiger deliver a great show. Action sequences and stunts deserve a special mention. This one certainly lives up to the expectations.