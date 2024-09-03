The news of Navya Naveli Nanda getting into the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad hasn't gone down well with many. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda shared the news of her admission on social media.

"Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years...with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026," she wrote while sharing a picture.

Social media reactions

Ever since the YouTuber and entrepreneur has faced severe backlash and negativity on social media, netizens are finding it hard to believe that a star kid could get into IIM.

"Do you want us to believe that she cracked CAT and she needs a certain percentage to pass her course, these rules are only for middle class and general category people," asked a user.

"By donation or by competition?" asked another user.

"Congratulations if she has really cracked CAT if not, this is the beginning of a great acting career ahead," a social media user opined.

"Grand daughter of A.B. in itself is a special privilege. Very lucky indeed," another social media user wrote.

"Why IIM-A, she could have easily afforded Harvard or Yale," a person asked in comments section.

"I think she know very well she has no future in Bollywood," read a comment.

"Has she cracked CAT? What was her percentile?" Another comment read.

Many come to defend

However, many emphasized how it could be an executive MBA course. "Guys for executive MBA u dnt need cat. Stop putting her down. Atleast she is doing some better than other nepo kids," a person reasoned.

"This is not the full time MBA. She's doing an executive MBA," another wrote.

"Intelligence and dedication runs in the family. It's all in the genes. Harivansh Rai bachhan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan passed on the excellent genes to the grand kids. She will shine!!" read one more of the comments.