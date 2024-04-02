Navya Nanda has been grabbing quite some headlines with her podcast - What The Hell Navya. She is accompanied by her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda on each and every episode. For a special episode, she had even invited her brother Agastya Nanda to be a part of the show.

While Jaya and Shweta are the permanent fixtures on the show, where they talk about their generational differences; everyone has been waiting for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to join the podcast too. Recently, Navya was asked if she would invite Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan onto the show.

Inviting Aishwarya to the podcast?

Though she didn't directly say yes, the Nanda girl did say that she would also like to include people who are outside of their family. "Hopefully, if we have a season 3, I'd love to invite guests, including those outside the family. I think it would be a lot of fun, and we could learn so much from them, hearing about their experiences, people from different fields," she said.

On the new guests

"I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to call people from different fields and get their perspectives on certain things. I think that would be knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, my nani and I," Nanda further added.

Navya's statement comes amid the raging rumours of all not being well in the Bachchan family. There are reports that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya don't see eye-to-eye and have not been spotted together in a long time.