Navya Naveli Nanda is back with What The Hell Navya season 2. In the recent episode, the grandmother, mother and granddaughter jodi spoke about the term - Jaya-ing and side hustle. In the episode, Jaya Bachchan asked Navya Naveli, "What do you want to do actually I want to know?" To this, Navya called it a "deep question".

Navya's side-hustle

Navya added that the people of her generation do a lot of things which they call 'side hustle'. She revealed that it is a 9-5 job but on the side, one continues to do multiple things. To this, Shweta Bachchan said that even being an an "internet sensation" or "meme-generator" is a side hustle.

Navya explains Jaya-ing

Jaya Bachchan was quick to say, "I do (side hustle)...I provide meals for some of the people who do my memes." Navya Naveli then told Jaya that there has been a term coined for the cold relationship Jaya Bachchan shares with the paparazzi and called it "jaya-ing". She further explained, "It means like you can say what you feel like and not care. So you're Jaya-ing."

Jaya not fond of memes

Jaya further said that she doesn't mind being laughed at but doesn't like some of the memes which are in a bad taste. "I don't mind, people making fun of you or laughing at you. I don't mind that. But the people doing the memes are so bad, they should do it properly."

Jaya Bachchan further said that she gets along really well with the ADs on her film sets as she can't stand stars bullying the assistant directors. When Shweta reminded her of how she bullies her own children, Jaya candidly said that is something she can do.