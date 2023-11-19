It has been decades since Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. Thousands of contestants have sat on the hot seat in front of him, but the legendary actor continues to be surprised by them. One such incident happened recently when Big B sat next to a Bengali lady, Alolika.

Amitabh left stumped

The contestant was playing the game with utmost confidence but suddenly said that she would quit the game after her second padav. When Big B asked her the reason behind the same, the witty lady said that since Amitabh Bachchan in one in crores, sitting next to him she feels she has become a crorepati already. This answer left Bachchan stumped.

Big B on facing similar situation at home

Amitabh Bachchan then went on to say that it is difficult for anyone to argue with Bengalis as they are very sharp and quick witted. He added that he sees the same at home. "I would like to tell you something from my personal experience, Bangaliyon ke saath kabhi behes nahi karna chahiye. Humare ghar ki avastha humko maalum aise hi hai bilkul. You can never argue with Bengalis, unke paas fat se kuch na kuch uttar hota hai, ulta aapki upar chipka denge kuch."

Amitabh Bachchan has become the face of KBC, so much so, that the only season where he was replaced by Shah Rukh Khan was termed the most uninteresting season of the game show.