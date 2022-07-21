L'Oreal Paris, one of the world's leading beauty brands, has partnered with Navya Nanda, a young entrepreneur, businesswoman, and social activist.

The brand believes that Navya, granddaughter to the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is an inspiring icon for today's generation as a young woman entrepreneur working to change the landscape for women in India through her own initiatives such as Project Naveli that advocates for women's empowerment, gender equality, and social justice for a more inclusive world.

Nanda will be a key spokesperson in the 'I Know My Worth' Campaign that is based on the global 'Lessons of Worth' campaign and includes a series of reflective films encouraging women to silence their inner critic and recognise their worth. It features inspiring women leaders in their respective fields who share their incredible stories of self-worth as part of a series of inspirational testimonials, elucidating the brand's historic affirmation 'You're Worth It'.

The group also includes Navya Nanda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mithali Raj and Dr. Jaishree Sharad.

On being part of the initiative, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "I truly believe that every choice you make can empower you to live your life and shape your identity in the way that you choose. Every woman should dream and have the courage and freedom to live her dream and discover her true potential."

Expressing her views on the partnership Navya Nanda said, "It's amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through such unique initiatives, truly bringing about a revolutionary change. I hope to further support the brand's vision and spread the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there!"

Sharing her views on the collaboration, Mithali Raj said, "Being a South Indian woman in the field of sports, I have faced innumerable challenges to make a mark in the world today. My struggles have shaped me into a mentally and emotionally strong person, let alone physical strength. I am ever so grateful to L'Oreal Paris for bringing alive my story so beautifully to the audience."

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Reddy, General Manager, L'Oreal Paris, said "Navya Nanda has been an active enabler of change. We are sure her personal experiences and learnings shared through the 'I Know My Worth' campaign will inspire conversation and change in the youth of today."

Adding her thoughts on the campaign, Dr. Jaishree Sharad said, "Regardless of the field, it is important for women to live their life on their own terms and strive to be the best version of herself. The world will be a much beautiful place if every woman out there truly believes she is worth it and gives in all takes to truly be worth it!"