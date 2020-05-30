For an actor in the glamour industry, it is important to always look good. Hence, almost all celebrities are health enthusiasts and follow a strict diet and exercise regime. Their love for fitness and health reflects on their social media pages as well.

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, they follow a morning ritual just like many of us. If you want a healthy, glowing skin as well, check out how a few of the A-list actresses start their morning.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena, one of the fittest mommies in Bollywood, had revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that the first thing she does as soon as she wakes up in the morning is to make her body alkaline. She drinks hot water and lime as a morning ritual.

Malaika Arora:

Malaika, who is a fitness freak and a forever glowing mother, starts her day with warm water and honey. She also drinks coconut oil or ghee in the morning. Ghee or clarified butter is known to have several health benefits.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka, who is a global icon, revealed that she tries for a quick workout in the morning. She loves skipping and learned it better during the shoot of Mary Kom.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor has a simple morning ritual. She makes sure to have a spoonful of ghee, similar to what Malaika follows.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan has inspired many through her weight loss transformation. She lost over 35 kgs before entering the showbiz and that too while she was suffering from PCODs. Sara starts her morning with a concoction of Turmeric, Spinach and hot water.

Ananya Panday:

Ananya, who has wowed us with her spectacular performances in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, drinks a green smoothie that her mom prepares as soon as she wakes up.

Jacqueline Fernandes:

Jacqueline, who often shares her workout videos on social media, revealed to the portal that she tries to work out as much as she can during the morning. She makes sure to have a healthy breakfast and also drinks a lot of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated.