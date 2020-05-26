'Good looks, good looks and good looks', may have been Pooh's priority from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, but Sara Ali Khan, stepdaughter of Kareena Kapoor Khan has a completely different list of demands from her partner. During a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on a chat show, she talked about her ideas of love, career, woman and (slightly) uncomfortably spoke about sex, love-life and sexting. At one point it seemed Kareena almost didn't want to hear the answer.

Sara and Kareena, as actresses, as people (clearly) represent two different generations of women. When asked about Sara's idea of a perfect partner, her qualities included, honesty, humour, fun. When Kareena Kapoor Khan added good looks, she softly dismissed it from her set of demands, saying that it is not one of those and can live without it.

Kareena went on to tease her, asking if she would be comfortable dating a non-good looking person to which Sara replied that while it is definitely not in her priorities, she would also be comfortable with the fact that at least her partner won't be self-obsessed all the time. She would be happy to date someone who is comfortable in their own skin, which she also confessed was a rare quality in today's men.

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal was rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan. During her chat session, she told Kareena that till date none of her co-stars has ever made any advances towards her and that she was grateful for that. Later, both Kareena and Sara got slightly uncomfortable when Kareena asked her about sexting, and one night stands. Kareena even confirmed if she could pass the information to Saif Ali Khan, to which Sara responded that he will probably watch the show anyway and come to know about it.