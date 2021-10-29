Aryan Khan was granted bail by the High Court after 26 days in prison. The star kid was arrested on charges of drugs consumption by the NCB. And it is not just the Khan family that is celebrating the news but his fans and followers too have joined in the celebrations. Many Bollywood celebs have come out and celebrated Aryan Khan's bail. Take a look at who said what.

Malaika - Amrita visit Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan - Gauri's home, Mannat soon after Aryan Khan's bail news. Malaika had also taken to social media when the news broke out and said, "Thank the Lord." Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Gauri Khan with little Aryan and wrote, "Finally!"

Suhana Khan shared a collage of old pictures with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan. She wrote, "I love u". Shanaya Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with Aryan with several heart emojis.

Bollywood reacts

"So if It just took Mukul Rahtogi's argument, to get bail for Aryan , does it mean his earlier lawyers were so incompetent that he had to spend so many days in jail needlessly?" asked Ram Gopal Varma. "Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. May all good and positive things happen," said R Madhavan. "#AryaanKhan @iamsrk No words. Only tears.. Of relief... And at a cruel vendetta..," wrote Simi Garewal.

Mika Singh wrote, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family." Hansal Mehta, who voiced support for Aryan Khan ever since his arrest, wrote, "I want to have a blast tonight!"