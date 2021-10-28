And the Khan family can finally heave a sigh of relief. Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drugs case. This was Aryan Khan's third bail plea in court. The star kid could walk home anytime tomorrow. Bollywood celebs have come out in huge numbers celebrating Aryan Khan's bail. If not today, the star kid would have had to stay in jail till November 15 due to a court break for the Diwali holidays.

Shah Rukh Khan with his legal team

Amid all this, the picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his defense team has gone viral. In the picture, SRK is seen with his team of some of the biggest names in the law business. Satish Manshinde, Mukul Rohatgi and their team got clicked with the superstar. Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, who has been under the NCB radar has also been clicked.

Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by Bombay HC. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from first moment when he was detained on Oct 2! Satya Meva Jayate: Legal team of lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Khan in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/nQ1YeaSVq0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Fans throng Mannat

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan looks frail and older than how he usually looks. But, his happy smile is definitely that of a father and not a superstar. Fans and followers have also thronged SRK's home – Mannat – to celebrate Aryan Khan's homecoming. "Welcome back Prince Aryan" and "We love you Aryan Khan" are some of the posters that fans are waiting with outside SRK's bungalow.

Aryan Khan's bail hearing had been ongoing since October 26. There were reports of the star kid unable to adapt to the situation and was given added security. Not just that, reports of his health weakening were also making headlines. Shah Rukh Khan had stayed in a hotel during the hearing till late last night and made an exit from the backdoor. His team of lawyers had updated him about the case by meeting him at the hotel.