There is no end to the troubles that the Khan family is going through. Shah Rukh Khan's son might have to stay in jail for two more weeks if his bail plea doesn't get accepted today. Aryan Khan was arrested in a rave party at a cruise by the NCB. He has been in NCB custody and later in jail since October 2. The Bombay High Court has been hearing Aryan Khan's and the other accused's bail plea since October 26.

The final hearing and decision on the bail plea are expected to take place today. However, if the date gets pushed to October 30 or after, Aryan will have to stay in jail till November 15. The reason is, the court would break for Diwali and would resume only on November 15. Several celebs have come out in support of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan amid the ongoing case.

Mukul Rohatgi argues

Aryan Khan's lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, came onboard at the last minute and made a strong case in the High Court. "No person who is arrested can be held without being informed of the grounds of arrest and such a person shall have the right to consult a lawyer of his choice," said Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India.

"If there is a constitutional infirmity then that cannot be cured by remand. They had the phone. They will tell you they have WhatsApp chats. I am handicapped. I do not know what they have. They chose to mislead the court. I (Aryan Khan) had nothing with me," he reasoned.