Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstar in Indian cinema has been facing his worry of the lifetime since October 03, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested on a drug case from a cruise ship en route Goa on that day. Since then, a top-rated legal team has been trying to obtain bail for Aryan Khan, but all their efforts went in vain, as the special NDPS court denied the plea multiple times. On Tuesday, the bail plea of Aryan Khan was filed at the Bombay High Court, and today, the court adjourned the bail plea to Wednesday, which means the star kid should spend his night in jail today as well.

High profile legal team to argue for Aryan Khan

On Monday, Mukul Rohatgi, a former Attorney General of India (AGI) reached Mumbai to argue for Aryan Khan at the High Court. He was accompanied by top lawyers including Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde. Despite strong arguments from these most valuable lawyers in India, Aryan Khan failed to obtain bail on Wednesday, and it has apparently shattered the Bollywood Badshah.

It is still unclear whether Aryan Khan will get bail on Thursday, as the court will continue hearing the arguments. According to the latest updates, Mukul Rohatgi, co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer Amit Desai and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh who appeared for Munmun Dhamecha have already completed their arguments. On Thursday, NCB's lawyer will present his arguments, and the gravity of allegations present against Aryan Khan will determine whether he will get bail tomorrow.

Is Aryan a part of an international drug nexus?

During the hearing at the NDPS court last week, the NCB had informed the court that Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchant have been using drugs for several years. The agency also alleged that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz were in regular contact with an international drug racket.

Earlier, several reports surfaced online stating that NCB officer Sameer Wankhede along with some NGO workers had given counseling to Aryan Khan. During the counseling Aryan Khan apparently told that he will work for the downtrodden in the coming years, and made it clear that he will correct his past mistakes.