On October 02, the entire Bollywood fraternity was shocked to hear that Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and several others were arrested in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Despite multiple bail requests, Aryan Khan is still in Arthur road jail, and it has literally affected Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars India has ever witnessed. Aryan Khan's arrest has not only affected Shah Rukh Khan's mental peace but also has negatively impacted the production of several movies.

Production of Tiger 3 and Pathan delayed

Aryan Khan's arrest has delayed the shooting of Pathan which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Directed by Sidharth Anand, this action-thriller is produced by Aditya Chopra in the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Apart from Pathan, another new project from the Yash Raj Films production house is Tiger 3, the third installment in the Tiger franchise. The shooting of this movie is also delayed due to Aryan Khan's arrest, as Salman Khan is closely monitoring the developments in this case.

It should be noted that Salman Khan was apparently the first celebrity who visited Shah Rukh Khan soon after Aryan Khan's arrest. Moreover, Salman Khan's lawyer Amit Desai is appearing for Aryan Khan in the bail application.

"Salman is closely following up on Aryan's case. The actor has visited Shah Rukh on multiple occasions and is concerned about Aryan's well-being. He is constantly by Shah Rukh's side. Salman is also busy over the weekends shooting for Bigg Boss 15. The actor, therefore, could not attend the ongoing rehearsals of Tiger 3 last week. Katrina, who has some hand combat action sequences, has been rehearsing," a close source to Salman Khan told News18.

Aryan Khan drug case: Latest updates

On October 14, the special NDPS court heard the bail application of Aryan Khan. After the arguments of both the prosecution and defense, the court reserved Aryan's bail order for October 20.

During the argument, NCB alleged that Aryan Khan has been consuming contrabands for several years. The prosecution also added that the drugs seized from the possession of Arbaaz Merchant were for Aryan Khan's usage as well. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) also made it clear that Aryan Khan's bail, if granted, will badly affect the ongoing investigation.