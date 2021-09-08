Salman Khan has won the case against the online game Selmon Bhai. Salman had mentioned in his plea that the game sounded phonetically similar to his name given by his fans – Salman Bhai. He had also written in his plea that the game had scenes similar to the cases he was involved in – the blackbuck case and hit-and-run case.

Salman Khan alleges the game is tarnishing his goodwill

Salman Khan had also alleged that the caricature used in the game was similar to his appearance and was tarnishing his image. A Mumbai court has now ordered the game to be removed from Google play. Khan had filed the case against the company - Parody Studios Private Limited and Google LLC. Both the cases were sub-judice before courts.

Salman Khan further alleged that through the game the company gained an undue commercial advantage and exploited his name. He further alleged that the company was using his name without his consent. He called the game factually incorrect and misleading and added that it was tarnishing his reputation and goodwill. He added that his "right to privacy" and to reputation under Article 21 of the Constitution of India were violated.

The court's order

Additional Sessions Judge, KM Jaiswal ordered that the game be taken down or access be revoked for it to be used. "Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff," the Court said.

"When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished," the order further said.