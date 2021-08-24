Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK is known for making controversial statements against popular Bollywood stars on his social media pages. Now, KRK has targeted Salman Khan in his recent tweet, and he claims that people are hating the Bollywood superstar.

KRK talks about Salman Khan's airport incident

A few days back, while traveling to Russia, Salman Khan was stopped by a CISF officer in the airport. In a video clip that surfaced online, the actor successfully managed to evade fans and paparazzi but was finally stopped by a CISF officer for security clearance.

The video soon went viral, and netizens lauded the CISF officer for his brave act of stopping a Bollywood superstar to ensure the security of the airport.

In his recent tweet, KRK claimed that the support received by the CISF officer is a strong indication of people's hatred towards Salman Khan. He also added that the upcoming movies of the actor will be flops.

"A CISF Jawan stopped a so-called big star at the airport gate and became a hero in the entire country. While it's a normal thing. So why Jawan has become people's hero? Because people hate this star, So people want to humiliate him. His each next release film is bound to become flop," tweeted KRK.

A #CISF Jawan stopped a so called big star at the airport gate n became hero in the entire country. While its a normal thing. So why Jawan has become people’s hero? Because people hate this star, So people want to humiliate him. His each next release film is bound to become flop. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 24, 2021

Salman Khan's legal battle against KRK after Radhe's release

A few months back, after the release of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KRK had posted a review of the movie. The review was so harsh, and it irked Salman Khan and his fans. Following the row, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK. After acknowledging the development, KRK revealed that he will not review any movies of Salman Khan.

Later, Salman Khan got an interim order against him which prohibits KRK from saying anything about the Bollywood star. Salman Khan's spokesperson revealed that the case has been filed for KRK's claims about the actor and his NGO.