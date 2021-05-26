Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit in a Mumbai court against actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK over the latter's review of Khan's recently released movie Radhe. According to the latest updates, Salman Khan's legal team has sent a notice to KRK, and they have also urged the court for an urgent hearing.

KRK acknowledges receipt of legal notice

Kamaal R Khan has now acknowledged the development, and he revealed that a defamation case has been filed against him by the Bollywood superstar. KRK also made it clear that he will not review any movies of Salman Khan in the future. '

"I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed a defamation case against me for review of Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won't review his films anymore. My last video is releasing today," wrote KRK on his Twitter page.

After watching Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, KRK had posted a sarcastic tweet on his page.

"I have watched the film Radhe at Vox Cinema Dubai. But right now I am not in the condition to record a review of this film. Let me take medicine and rest for 2-3 hours pls. Hope my mind will be ok to record review after taking rest," wrote Kamaal R Khan.

Radhe unanimously received negative responses

Radhe was the first movie in Indian history to have a hybrid release. The film was released on Zee5 and Zee Plex, and it had a simultaneous release in a few theaters as well. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is inspired from the Korean action thriller Outlaws, which starred Ma Dong-seok (Don Lee) in the lead role.

Upon release, Radhe received unanimously negative reviews from audiences and critics. People who watched the movie criticized the script and making, and they also blamed Salman Khan for selecting films without paying attention to the screenplay. The film was also brutally trolled for its over-the-top action sequences that lacked logic.