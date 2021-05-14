Salman Khan's just released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been leaked. The film has been uploaded on multiple piracy sites within one day of its OTT premiere. This might come as a major jolt to the makers, who along with the industry are bearing the financial brunt of the pandemic. What's worse is Salman Khan had requested his fans not to engage in piracy and make the efforts of hundreds of people involved in the film go to waste.

A day before the release, Salman Khan had urged and requested the audience to enjoy his Eid gift on the right platform. "It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product. I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience – no piracy in entertainment," he had said.

The film has been released on ZEE5. The server of ZEE5 had crashed within hours after the film was premiered. It was later confirmed that over 1.25 million people had logged in to watch the film at the same time. The Instagram handle of ZEE5 wrote, "Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon."

"Zee5 servers crashed at 12noon as 1.25 million+ people logged in to watch #Radhe your most wanted bhai at the same time. The response is HUGE!," LetsOTT Global had tweeted. Radhe, starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Salman Khan is expected to break all previous records of Salman Khan films.

International Business Times doesn't encourage piracy.