Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is all set for its release around 12 pm today across theatres abroad and on OTT platform on the occasion of Eid. Prior to the release, the actor has urged all his fans not to support piracy through a special video message that was dropped online on Wednesday.

The video showed the 'Dabangg' actor highlighting the fact that the process of filmmaking involves a lot of people and their hard work. So, when people watch pirated versions of films the effort actually goes in vain. Thus, Salman Khan asked his fans to commit themselves not to endorse piracy and to watch the film on the right platform.

In the video, the actor said, "Ek film banane me bohot log bohot mehnat karte hai. Aur hume bohot dukh hota hai jab kuch log piracy karke ye film dekhte hai. Aap sabse commitment maangta hu ki film enjoy kare sahi platform pe. Toh iss Eid hoga audience ka commitment, no piracy only entertainment."

The film was supposed to release last year on Eid but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this time, the makers and Salman Khan decided to release the film on OTT platforms to keep their promise to fans to deliver the film on Eid. Earlier in an interview, the actor had said that once things go back to normal, 'Radhe' will be re-released in theatres so that the audience can get the cinematic feel of the movie.

Film to get a re-release at theatres?

The actor said, "Radhe is going to be released on OTT and theatres abroad. And, once theatres open even after this OTT release, because there are still people who would want to watch it in theatres and some who don't want to watch on OTT, we will do a release in India in theatres as well. Abroad, it is releasing. Not with the same number of prints that we usually release, but it is being released abroad."

"At a time like this when most of the salaries are cut down, people don't have jobs and on top of that, fans would tell their parents that they want to watch the film in theatres at a ticket price. Now, it's on ZEE5 and ZEEplex at a lesser and nominal price. The whole family can watch together in that cost. That is the main intention for the fans right now. We will be at loss, but we are okay with that," he had added.

The Prabhudheva directorial also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles. 'Radhe' is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited.