Salman Khan is undoubtedly the biggest mass entertainer in the history of the film industry. The amount of craze and loyal fandom the actor enjoys is hard to achieve these days. And his latest release – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – seems to have put a stamp on it. Salman Khan's Eid release, Radhe, was dropped on OTT platform ZEE5 today. And with tremendous footfall, the servers crashed within hours of release.

As promised, Salman Khan gave his fans the gift of his film on Eid 2021. Radhe, starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Salman Khan was expected to do wonders for the OTT platform. And as predicted by the trade pundits, the film seems to have broken all Salman Khan's previous records. No sooner had the film released, the server crashed. The Instagram handle of ZEE5 wrote, "Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon."

LetsOTT Global revealed that over 1.25 million people had logged in to watch the film at the same time. And as a result, the server crashed. "Zee5 servers crashed at 12noon as 1.25 million+ people logged in to watch #Radhe your most wanted bhai at the same time. The response is HUGE!" it said.

Even though the film has not received reviews as well as some of Salman's other films, the film is expected to do massive business. It is Salman Khan's fan-following and star worshipping that seems to always work in Salman's favour. Salman would also be seen kissing Disha Patani in the film, something that he was never seen doing before.

Talking about the same, he told a website, "It was superb working with her, she's got good energy. I've worked with her in Bharat as well in the cameo she did. She's very good to work with, very talented and hardworking and look at me, I kiss a duct tape. So strange!"