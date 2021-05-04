For cinema lovers, May is going to turn out to be a minefield of films. With some of the biggest and most anticipated films releasing this month, there will be no dearth of entertainment. The digital streaming partners made sure that the OTT watchers remain glued to the screen in April and in May too, the scenario isn't going to change much. So let's take a look at the biggest releases of this month.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: There can never be an argument over who is the biggest mass entertainer in Bollywood today. Salman Khan, audience's 'Bhai' is back with another action entertainer – Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai this month. Salman Khan and Disha Patani's 'kiss' has already grabbed quite many eyeballs. And with Jacqueline Fernandez's groovy moves and Randeep Hooda's macho action, the film seems to be an all-round entertainer. The film would be releasing on Zee Plex on May 13.

Amazon Prime Video/Twitter

Toofan: Farhan Akhtar and sports films go hand-in-hand. After his award winning performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Akhtar is back with Toofan. The film revolves around the ups and downs in a boxer's life. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. It will release on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Sardar Ka Grandson: The trailer of this Neena Gupta – Arjun Kapoor starrer has already got everyone talking. And the film seems creatively packed to entertain people of all age groups. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham and Aditi Rao; the film will release on May 18 on Netflix.

Ramyug: Ace filmmaker Kunal Kohli is back with the latest interpretation of Ramayana. With highly talented starcast like Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu and audience's love for Ramayana, the mythological series is undoubtedly going to be a big hit. Ramyug would release on May 6 on MX Player.

Maharani: If you have loved Huma Qureshi in all her films, this one is going to double that love you have. The actress would be seen in one of her most ambitious and powerful roles in the series. Huma would be seen playing the title role in the political drama set against the backdrop of Bihar. The show would stream on Sony Liv.