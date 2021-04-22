Yes, the trailer we have all been waiting for is finally here! Salman Khan is back with his most awaited film of the year – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also has Disha Patani playing the female lead and Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. #RadheTrailer started trending soon after the release of the high-octane, action packed trailer.

The film 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.

While this is the third time Salman Khan would be working with Randeep Hooda (after Kick and Sultan), the film marks his second collaboration with Disha Patani (after Bharat). However, what's most interesting for Salman Khan fans is that the actor has broken his no-kissing policy for the film.

Salman was seen locking lips with Disha Patani in the film and needless to say, social media went berserk. Take a look at the most hilarious memes and reactions.

While the trailer also reminded us a bit of Salman Khan's past movies, what's Bhai without his usual swag, dialogues and action, right?