After an intense and serious start of the Weekend Ka Vaar yesterday, tonight the audience will see some fun and frolic moments between Bigg Boss host Salman Khan and inmates. From entertaining tasks to dance and drama.

Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will be entertainment unlimited. Why not when Rakhi Sawant grooves on traditional Lavani dance and Salman Khan join her and dances on his hit numbers.

Colors on Sunday shared three promos of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. While two showed the tension one is familiar with the reality TV show, the other is a fun promo, where host Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant are seen dancing.

In one of the promos, we can see Rakhi dancing to peppy Marathi folk music, dressed as a Lavani dancer, a folk dance of Maharashtra. As soon as the song starts and Rakhi takes to the flow, Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni join Rakhi, and the entire atmosphere inside the house turns around. Rahul Vaidya joins Rakhi to starts dancing.

Seeing so much happening, Salman Khan cannot stop himself from dancing and breaks into a whistle which only excites the housemates. Salman starts dancing to his hit songs Dhadke Dil Baar Baar! He then breaks into his signature step, and the housemates all try to imitate the same!

Salman burns the dance floor as contestants cheerfully clap for him.

Netizens and fans of BB are eagerly waiting for tonight's episodes, especially the fun dance and dhamaal between Salman and contestants.

Harrdy Sandu and Sargun Mehta are the guests for the evening

Harrdy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta are next to enter with a controversial yet entertaining task. The housemates have to name their fellow contestants who have done 'fareb' or cheating with them! They have to feed a chilly laddo to the erring members. Nikki names Rahul as her 'Farebi' and Rahul in return feeds the Mirchi Ka Laddo to Nikki. Sonali and Arshi choose to feed the laddo to Rubina, who is almost overwhelmed with an overdose of the spicy snack!

Salman Khan shares a pic with late Pista Dhakad of Endemol Shine India, mourns her demise

Yesterday was the saddest day for the people associated with Bigg Boss. Endemol Shine India's talent manager Pista Dhakad passed away in a bike accident in Film City. The young girl was only 23 years old.

As per several media reports, she and one of her friends were travelling back home after the shoot. The young girl's activa slipped into the hole as it was pitch dark at night, the girl lost her life after a vanity van ran over her unknowingly. The mishap happened on Friday night when the young girl was on her way home after finishing the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The news has left former Bigg Boss contestants heartbroken. A few hours ago, BB host Salman Khan took to Twitter and expressed his heartfelt condolence for Pista.

Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Kamya Panjabi and others have condoled her death. Yesterday, Colors posted an obituary for her before the episode began.

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista??? — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

I am going to miss you...your smile,conversations...Pistu you are irreplaceable? pic.twitter.com/jc9zkSEYC4 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 16, 2021

