Today January 16, 2021, is a sad day film and cricket fraternity. The nation woke up to the news of Cricketer Krunal and Hardik Pandya's father's sudden demise. In afternoon news of Bigg Boss talent manager, Pista Dhakad's death by road accident came as a shock to the fraternity. Now, Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played Bobby's role in the franchise, has passed away. Fukrey actors Pulkit Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Sharma expressed their heartfelt condolence.

Producer and actor Farhan Akhtar shared the sad news on social media.

Farhan posted a heartfelt note on his official Twitter handle and mentioned that Lucas played Bobby in the 'Fukrey' franchise. Akhtar called him a 'dear cast member' and said that he would be missed.

Farhan Akhtar wrote: "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed. RIP" (sic)

Varun Sharma shares heartfelt condolences

Varun Sharma, who played Dilip 'Choocha' Singh in 'Fukrey', mourned Lucas's tragic demise on social media.

Varun shared the news of Lucas demise on his IG stories he wrote, "With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform that we have lost a very important cast member. He will be missed and remembered. Always. Rest in peace,"

Pulkit Sharma also shares the news of Luca's demise on his social media profile

Pulkit shared a BTS picture featuring Ali Fazal, Varun, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi along with Lucas, and wrote, "You will be missed Lucas!! Not fair!" followed by a heartbroken emoticon.

Excel Entertainment wrote an obituary for deceased actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas

The production house of Fukrey, Excel Entertainment released an official obituary which read, "We are saddened to inform that a dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace."

Even fans are in shock to see a talent passing away.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya father Himanshu passed away on Saturday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya lost their father Himanshu Pandya, on Saturday morning. As soon as the news came out, Baroda skipper Krunal Pandya has left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara all-rounder's father died.

Hardik and Krunal performed the last rites of their father together.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar offer condolence

"Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father, Krunal & Hardik. Condolences to your family and friends. May God gives you strength in these difficult times," tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

While Virat who just tuned daddy took to social media and mourned Hardik and Krunal's father's loss, Virat wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong, you two."

Virat Kohli is currently on paternity leave.

Condolences have been pouring in ever since the news of the Pandya brothers' father's demise broke.

Losing a parent is one of the most difficult moments in one's life. A father, guide, full of joy, Himanshu Pandya was a wonderful human being. Hardik and Krunal, my heart felt condolences in this moment of grief. Strength to your family in this difficult moment.

Hardik Pandya returned to India last month following the completion of limited-overs series against Australia in Australia. The India all-rounder was not picked for the Test series as he was not yet ready to bowl lengthy spells as he has been treating his back with care. Hardik had suffered a series of back injuries in the past that have hampered his stints in the senior national team.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 campaign in Vadodara. Pitching in with all-round performances (4 wickets and 77 runs from 2 innings), Krunal led Baroda to the top of Elite C Group with 3 wins from as many games.

May God give strength and endurance to bear the loss of their dear ones.