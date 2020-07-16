An actor and director par excellence, Farhan Akhtar has received much success by showing versatility in his craft. He is well known for his diligence towards method acting. Infact, when he's working on a particular role, he completely dedicates himself to the character.

While the nation is in complete lockdown and everything has come to an indefinite halt, the actor is utilising his time productively and getting back to writing some path breaking content. In a recent interview with a magazine, Farhan shared, "The time has allowed me to get back to my writing, which I wasn't being able to do in as disciplined a way as I would have liked. So hopefully, at the end of this, there may be a couple of ideas or scripts that come out of it."

Right now the best thing is to stay indoors and be safe. Known as a 'Polymath', Farhan is making the best use of his time by indulging in writing scripts.

Farhan has given us some binge-watching content over the years such as Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Lakshya, Dil Dhadakne Do, ZNMD and many more. His writing is very realistic and appeals to all ages and demographics.

For his upcoming movie, 'Toofaan', Farhan is setting his bars high with impeccable dedication and hard work. To ace the role of a boxer and do complete justice to it, Farhan is undertaking immense amounts of training and following a proper regime even in this lockdown.