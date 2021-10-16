Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstar in India is facing the woe of his lifetime, as his son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 02, in connection with a drug case. Even after repeated bail attempts, Aryan Khan continues to be in jail, and on Thursday, the special NDPS court reserved its order on his bail plea. As Aryan is spending this weekend too in jail, several Bollywood celebrities have extended their moral support to Shah Rukh Khan.

Celebrities who support Shah Rukh Khan

Several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and Raza Murad had already extended their help to Shah Rukh Khan. And now, actress Swara Bhaskar has also joined the bandwagon and she called Aryan's case ''pure harassment.''

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta noted that marijuana and cannabis are legal in several countries. In his recent post, he wrote, "Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalized in many. In our country, its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty."

Meanwhile, actress Preity Zinta who had worked with Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho visited the Bollywood Badshah. Her car was recently spotted inside Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat.

Kangana Ranaut takes a different stand

As always, Kangana Ranaut, known for making bold statements, lashed out at celebrities who support Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan's drug case.

In a recent post, Kangana claimed that the arrest and imprisonment will make Aryan Khan understand the consequences of his action.

"Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," wrote Kangana.