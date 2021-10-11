Kangana Ranaut criticizes Shah Rukh Khan, shows example of Jackie Chan

Kangana Ranaut, one of the most impeccable actresses the Indian film industry has ever witnessed is also known for making controversial statements about her fellow Bollywood celebrities. And now, the actress has taken an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan for not apologizing in the Aryan Khan drug case.

Kangana Ranaut shows the example of Jackie Chan

In her recent Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut shared a comment by Jackie Chan who had refused to protect his son after he was arrested in a drug bust. With this comment, Kangana was indirectly targeting Shah Rukh Khan who has not issued any statement after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in connection with a cruise ship rave party and drug usage.

"Jackie Chan officially apologized when his son was arrested in a drug case in 2014! He said 'I'm ashamed of son's act, this is my failure and I will not intervene to protect him' and after this, his son was jailed for 6 months and also apologized," wrote Kangana.

When Kangana Ranaut talked about Aryan Khan's arrest

A few days back, when Hrithik Roshan extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, Kangana Ranaut indirectly lashed out at the Krishh actor. In her tweet, Kangana also made it clear that the arrest will help Aryan understand the consequences of his action.

"Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aryan Khan's defence... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," wrote Kangana.

Meanwhile, the bail hearing of Aryan Khan in the sessions court will happen at 11.00 AM, October 11. Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant has also filed a bail application.