Hrithik Roshan has come out in support of Aryan Khan. In a lengthy social media post, Hrithik has asked Aryan that these tough times would bring out the hero within him. He has also asked him to "burn, but just enough."

Soon after Hrithik's post went viral, Kangana also spoke about Aryan Khan. Ranaut urged "media pappu" to not glorify Aryan's mistake.

Hrithik's letter

"My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It's great because it's uncertain. It's great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough," wrote Hrithik.

Kangana hits back

Soon after Hrithik's post, Kangana shot back on social media with those coming in Aryan's defence. She wrote, "Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan's defence.... We make mistakes but we mustn't glorify them ... I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions.... Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," she shared in her Instagram stories.