Gauri Khan was seen crying inconsolably after Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected. Aryan has now been sent to Arthur Road jail where he would be put in a quarantine cell. Owing to the court being closed on the second Saturday, Aryan Khan will have to spend the weekend in jail before his lawyer, Satish Manshinde can file for bail plea in the sessions court.

Gauri Khan breaks down

Amid all the furor, a video of Gauri Khan breaking down outside the court has gone viral. She was seen crying as she sat in the car, going back home. Soon after Aryan's arrest, Karan Johar was seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home, reportedly with a top lawyer. Aryan Khan and others had to undergo an RT-PCR test before being shifted to jail.

However, owing to the covid protocols, they would be kept separately for a few days for quarantining before being moved to the regular barracks.

Aryan Khan would be eating mess food and would be made to wake up at 6 am. Several celebs have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri ever since Aryan's detention. There were reports that the couple has asked their industry friends from not visiting their home, owing to the sensitivity of the issue. Shah Rukh Khan has also put everything on hold to focus just on his son's release from jail and handling of the case.

Hrithik's open letter

Hrithik Roshan wrote a lengthy, emotional letter coming out in support of Aryan Khan. "I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man," he wrote.