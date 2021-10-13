As the entire Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan family is awaiting the bail hearing of Aryan Khan in connection with the Mumbai drug bust, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has informed the special NDPS court that the Superstar's son who is accused No.01 in the case has a role in illicit procurement and distribution of drugs.

Aryan Khan involved in drug peddling?

According to NCB, Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who is the accused No.02 in this case. The central agency also informed the court that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz have been in close collaboration, and they were procuring and using drugs from accused No.17 and 19.

The NCB revealed that accused No.03 Munmun Dhamecha was arrested from the cruise ship after investigation officers 5 grams of hashish from her conscious possession. According to the NCB, Munmun Dhamecha's culpable mental state is pretty much clear and evident in this case.

The NDPS court will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan at 02.45 PM on Wednesday. As the bail plea of Aryan Khan was rejected by the court, he spent his weekend in Arthur Road jail.

Shah Rukh Khan's worries continue

In the meantime, several media reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan, who is the biggest Superstar in the Indian film industry is feeling "helpless" and "broken" ever since Aryan Khan's arrest.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh Khan is not eating much and neither is he sleeping. The report further states that Shah Rukh's mind is filled with grief and anger after the arrest of his son.