The nightmare doesn't seem to be coming to an end for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. It has been five days since Aryan Khan was sent to Arthur road jail. The star kid's bail plea has been rejected thrice and the next bail plea is scheduled for hearing, on Wednesday. Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB over allegations of being involved in a drugs controversy.

Shah Rukh feeling helpless, broken

Now, reports have said that Shah Rukh Khan is feeling "helpless" and "broken" ever since Aryan Khan's arrest. A Bollywoodlife report says that SRK is not eating much and neither is he sleeping. It further says that he is filled with grief and anger. It further says Shah Rukh is "broken like a helpless father". Several celebrities have come out in support of Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan amid the crisis. Karan Johar was seen visiting Shah Rukh Khan's home with top lawyer.

There have also been reports of edu-tech company Byju's putting a halt on the ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Though there is no clarity on whether just the ads have been paused or whether SRK has been replaced as the brand ambassador altogether. Several celebs have lashed out at Byju's for their action.

"Dear brands, @iamsrk's popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing... Don't underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond," wrote Anjana Sukhani. "Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's," Nakuul Mehta said.