It was on Friday that a Mumbai court rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan, son of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a Mumbai drug case. As the bail application was denied, Aryan Khan spent his weekend in the Arthur Road jail.

According to the latest updates, Aryan Khan has filed a bail application in the sessions court. The bail hearing will happen at 11.00 AM, and Shah Rukh Khan's family is eagerly waiting to know the final outcome of the application.

Aryan Khan bail hearing live updates

10.05 AM: Gauri Khan can be seen leaving Mannat, as Aryan Khan's lawyer files a fresh bail application in the sessions court.

Meanwhile, Raj Babbar has come forward to extend his support to Shah Rukh Khan.

"He came faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. Hv known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man," Babbar wrote on his Twitter page.