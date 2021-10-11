Several celebrities like Ali Fazal, Nakuul Mehta and Anjana Sukhani have come forward and lashed out at Byju's for stopping ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan. There were reports of the education portal putting a stop on ads featuring their brand ambassador SRK after Aryan Khan's arrest. The ads had wowed everyone with catchy dialogues and SRK's magnetic presence.

Nakuul Mehta lashes out

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta was one of the first ones to come out at lash out at Byju. Sharing a news piece from Economic Times revealing the ed-tech company had pressed the pause button on ambassador SRK and his ads, Nakuul wrote, "Being replaced by the serving minister who's son is arrested for murder charges! Class, Byju's."

Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani come out in support

Ali Fazal also took a dig at the ed-tech company and wrote, "By'e'ju ... Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headfones today." The lyrics of the Pink Floyd's song further goes as "We don't need no education..." The tweet was retweeted by Richa Chadha.

Anjana Sukhani was another celeb to call out Byju's. She took to social media and wrote, "Dear brands, @iamsrk's popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing... Don't underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond."

It is not clear whether just Shah Rukh Khan's ads have been paused or whether he has been completely replaced as the brand ambassador of the ed-tech company. However, SRK's fans and followers have been making hashtags trend in his support ever since Aryan Khan's alleged drug controversy broke out.