It was on the night of October 02 that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar in connection with a drug case. Despite repeated applications, the court has not granted bail to Aryan Khan. Amid ongoing controversies surrounding the arrest of Aryan Khan, Raza Murad, a well-known film personality has extended his support towards Shah Rukh Khan.

Raza Murad cites law and indirectly supports Aryan Khan

Raza Murad said, "the law says the accused is innocent until the crime is proved."

Raza Murad is not the only celebrity who recently extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan's family. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman had also claimed that it is not easy for a parent to go through the torment and ordeal.

"My heart goes out to Shah Rukh Khan and Gowri Khan. As a parent, I can totally understand what they are going through. It is not easy for parents to go through this torment or ordeal, no matter what," said Suman.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan had also extended his support to Aryan Khan.

"I'v known you as a kid and i'v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They'r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it, you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It's always there. Love you man," wrote Hrithik.

As moral support poured into Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Kangana Ranaut claimed that this arrest will make Aryan Khan understand his mistakes.

"I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realize consequences of his actions... Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It's good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it's criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong," said Kangana.

Aryan Khan drug case: Latest updates

On October 08, a Mumbai court has rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan. The 23-year-old is currently in Arthur Road jail, where is apparently in a quarantine cell. As the court is closed on the second Saturday, Aryan Khan will have to spend his weened in jail, as his lawyer will be able to move the bail application to the sessions court only on Monday.