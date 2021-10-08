Somy Ali has come out in support of Aryan Khan. She has questioned the authorities to "let kid go home". Somy has revealed that she did "pot" with Divya Bharti during the film – Andolan.

Several celebs like Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne, Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have come out to stand in support of SRK.

Somy comes out in support

Somy took to social media to defend Aryan. She wrote, "What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets."

"The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?! The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them. My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo," she further went on to say.

Raveena Tandon calls it "shameful politics"

Raveena Tandon has also come out in support of Aryan Khan. While she didn't take any names, she took to social media to say, "Shameful politics being played out... it's a young man's life and future they toying with... heartbreaking." Earlier, Hrithik Roshan had penned a strong letter in support of Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan's interim bail plea hearing is underway in court.