It was on October 03 that Aryan Khan, along with several others were arrested from a cruise ship en route Goa, in connection with a drug case. Despite multiple attempts, Aryan Khan was denied bail by the special NDPS court, and Shah Rukh Khan's son is currently lodged in the Arthur road jail. As pressure mounts over Shah Rukh Khan's family, popular Bollywood filmmaker Reema Kagti has said that Aryan Khan has been arrested and is kept in jail as he is the son of a Muslim man.

Reema Kagti's comment receives mixed responses

Reema Kagti is a very popular name in Bollywood, and in her career, she has directed several noted movies including Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, and Gold. Commenting on Aryan Khan's arrest, Reema Kagti posted on Twitter that Aryan should not have been nabbed in the first place, as the NCB itself admitted that he was not in possession of any kind of contraband.

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had informed the court that Aryan Khan's arrest and further questioning will help to demolish an international drug peddling syndicate. However, Reema Kagti claimed that connecting Aryan Khan with an international drug peddling ring is an attempt to harass him and his family.

"The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect, you can stand by and say nothing while a 23-year-old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man's son but I choose not to, thank you very much," posted Reema Kagti in another tweet.

The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect you can stand by and say nothing while a 23 year old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man’s son but I choose not to, thank you very much https://t.co/rQ9ELdAGYq — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) October 20, 2021

Bail plea of Aryan Khan in the High Court

As the special NDPS court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan of Wednesday, his lawyers have approached the High Court. The bail plea of Aryan Khan in the High Court is expected to be heard today.

Meanwhile, the NCB, as a part of their ongoing operations has arrested two drug peddlers from the Andheri area in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday. NCB also seized over 160 grams of drugs worth Rs 16 lakhs from their possession.