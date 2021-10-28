In a relief to the Khan family, after a long hiatus, Aryan Khan has finally been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. Aryan's lawyer and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rogatgi says Shah Rukh Khan's son will be out of jail by Friday or Saturday.

The Bombay HC also granted bail to Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were arrested in a cruise drugs case earlier this month. The Court will pronounce detailed order with reasons on Friday.

Defence invoked Aryan's constitutional rights

Arguing strongly for bail, Aryan Khan's lawyers on Wednesday termed his arrest was "illegal" and invoked his constitutional rights even as the Bombay High Court adjourned the matter till Thursday afternoon.

Senior counsel and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi and senior counsel Amit Desai, representing Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant, while lawyer Ali Kaashik Khan Deshmukh appeared for Munmun Dhamecha, concluded their argument before Justice N. W. Sambre.

Meanwhile, the accused trio -- Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun -- detained by the NCB on October 2 after the high-profile raid on the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise - and then kept in continuous custody, will spend their 26th night in jail on Wednesday night.

