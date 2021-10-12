Aryan Khan's arrest in the alleged drug controversy has not only shaken his family but the entire nation. While Shah Rukh's fans and followers, including many Bollywood personalities, are coming out to support the Khan family, the other side of social media believes one should let the law take its course. Aryan Khan's next bail plea hearing is scheduled for today, Monday, Oct 11.

Amid all this, we take you back to an old interview of Gauri Khan. In an interaction with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan, Gauri had said that since SRK's parents are no more, she is the one who is in charge of the festivities and celebrations at home.

She had said that that was why the influence would be more of the Hindu part on the kids and family. She added that because Aryan is so much into SRK, he would follow his religion and say "I am a Muslim".

Aryan's closeness with SRK

"Shah Rukh, he doesn't have any parents, unfortunately. If they were there, the elderly people in the house, they would have taken care of. But, it's nothing like that in our house. It's me who takes charge be it Diwali or Holi or any festival. So that's why the influence of my kids would be a lot with the Hindu part of the ... but the thing is that, Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He would always say 'I am a Muslim'. When he tells this to my mother, she gets, 'what do you mean?'."

"There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follow their religion. But, obviously there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well," she had further said.