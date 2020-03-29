Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri, touted as the biggest superstar wife, has seldom made social appearances along with husband Shah Rukh. While earlier we got to see at her some of the interviews with Shah Rukh, with time even that stopped. Gauri had revealed that she got bored of being asked the same thing and repeating the same answers everytime.

Both, Sussanne Khan and Gauri Khan made their appearances on Koffee with Karan, together in it's first season. Talking about being married into a Muslim family, Gauri was asked about the difference in their religion, to which, Gauri had said, "Shah Rukh, he doesn't have any parents, unfortunately. If they were there, the elderly people in the house, they would have taken care. But, it's nothing like that in our house. It's me who takes charge be it Diwali or Holi or any festival. So that's why influence of my kids would be a lot with the Hindu part of the ... but the thing is that, Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He would always say 'I am a Muslim'. When he tells this to my mother, she gets, 'what do you mean?'."

She further added, "There is a balance, I respect Shah Rukh's religion but that doesn't mean that I would convert and become a Muslim. I don't believe in that. I think everybody is an individual and follow their religion. But, obviously there should be no disrespect. Like Shah Rukh would not disrespect my religion as well."

Sussanne Roshan's take

When the same question was thrown at Sussanne, who comes from an illustrious Muslim family and got married into a popular Punjabi family, she said, "You marry into another religion but, what you have been born and brought up with, you have to respect that. You have to let your kids have the best of both worlds. So you kind of imbibe in them the goodness of both religions. Get the best of both the religions into them as it would be a good combination. Both religions are very beautiful and strong religions. Hrithik is also totally like this. He is also not strong and staunch when it comes to this."

We totally salute the two ladies for being so clear and correct about upbringing children with parents of different religions.